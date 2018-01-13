Liberal Zionists can’t talk about the shooting of Mohammed Tamimi

Mohammed Tamimi, screenshot from Haaretz video

As everyone knows, 16-year-old Ahed Tamimi slapped a heavily-armed Israeli soldier occupying her property in Nabi Saleh on December 15, and was arrested a few days later. She has now spent over three weeks in prison.

‘Ahed Tamimi, right, confronting an Israeli soldier at her home in occupied Nabi Saleh on Dec. 15, 2017.

What many people do not know is that the young woman’s confrontation followed within hours the shooting by an Israeli soldier of her 15-year-old cousin, Mohammed Tamimi, during a demonstration. A rubber bullet entered his head under his nose and got lodged in his skull; a family member told Al Jazeera blood poured from his head “like a fountain.”

Last week Haaretz posted a moving video, below, of an interview with Mohammed in which he states that he was going to a protest of Trump’s Jerusalem announcement on his village’s lands when he was shot by a soldier he did not see; that he underwent a six-hour operation and spent a week in a (medically-induced) coma; and that he cannot go out of the house for the next few months because he now lacks bone in part of his skull.

The liberal Zionist group J Street has now posted two anguished blogposts about Ahed Tamimi slapping the soldier. Neither mentions the injuries to Mohammed Tamimi.

The head of J Street, Jeremy Ben-Ami, did a post on Ahed Tamimi in late December that related mixed feelings about the episode, but expressed greater sympathy for the Israeli soldiers than for the young Palestinian:

On the one hand, we truly honor and respect the individual men and women – teenagers and young adults really – who day-in and day-out serve their country dutifully in the Israel Defense Forces.

We can relate to the love and respect that every Israeli family has for their teenage children who are sent to carry out difficult and dangerous assignments put on their young shoulders by the nation’s leaders – whether they agree with them or not.

On the other, we feel compelled to criticize and fight the very policies that these brave young men and women are enforcing – often at great personal risk – every single day.

No mention of Mohammed Tamimi.

A few days ago, J Street did a second post on the case that was more sympathetic to Ahed Tamimi: “What I learned in Ahed Tamimi’s living room,” by Rabbi Hannah Goldstein of Temple Sinai in Washington DC. The rabbi met the Tamimi family last summer. On the one hand, the Tamimis reminded her of protesters in Birmingham, Alabama — “victims of dogs and fire hoses who were part of America’s awakening to the injustice of the Jim Crow South.”

But Goldstein also had misgivings about what she called the Tamimi parents’ willingness to expose their children to risk, and she concluded by equating Palestinian children and Israeli soldiers.

It was challenging to sit in the living room of a person [Bassem Tamimi] who had been involved in violent uprisings before embracing a new strategy of resistance. A person who makes videos that promote a kind of anti-Zionism that can so easily cross over into anti-Semitism and make the world a more dangerous place for Jews. It was difficult to imagine encouraging one’s children to throw stones at soldiers. And it was disturbing to watch the Israeli military respond with tear gas and violent arrests.

Likely, all of them were teenagers. . . . I do know that the occupation drafts teenagers on both sides into a war that they should not be waging – with little hope for an end in sight.

No mention of teenager Mohammed Tamimi, shot in the face, and surely requiring a lot of reconstructive surgery, with bones grafted on to his skull, so that he might lead a semblance of a normal life.

Mohammed Tamimi in a hospital in Ramallah in mid-December after a bullet was removed from his head. Photo posted on Al Jazeera.

P.S. Bret Stephens of the New York Times likes to say that Trump’s December 6 Jerusalem announcement has not roiled the Arab world, as feared. The Tamimi case shows that it has roiled Palestine. Yesterday marked another day of demonstrations against Trump’s recognition.

 

About James North and Philip Weiss

American Jewish Community
Islamophobia
Israel Lobby
US Policy in the Middle East
US Politics

14 Responses

  1. John O
    January 13, 2018, 1:32 pm

    “… teenage children who are sent to carry out difficult and dangerous assignments put on their young shoulders by the nation’s leaders …”

    Such a fine line between patriotism and child abuse.

    • CigarGod
      January 14, 2018, 11:51 am

      We send military recruiters into our k-12 schools and show films and tell stories of the path to personal glory…and all one has to do is kill people…largely brownish.

      The line was crossed long ago.

      No counter-recruiters are allowed into our schools.

  2. Mooser
    January 13, 2018, 2:21 pm

    .” I do know that the occupation drafts teenagers on both sides into a war”

    And just to even things out, the Israelis get a complete military, and the Palestinians get- stones. That’s some war, Rabbi Hannah.

    • Annie Robbins
      January 13, 2018, 2:46 pm

      the false equivalence is stunning.

      It begins with a boy, alone in a displaced persons’ camp in Italy in the aftermath of the Holocaust. There he is recruited to begin “training.” As the Jewish recruits prepare for life in Palestine, they learn Hebrew, and they run drills to sharpen their bodies and their minds. He arrives in Palestine just in time to be injured in combat at age 16. Of course, it is fiction. Still, I was struck by the similarities between the stories: a 16 year old boy, put in harm’s way and trained to struggle for the dream of a homeland. I thought immediately of Ahed and the Tamimis.

      except in one circumstance you have a child being trained as an armed soldier in combat practicing military exercises. the other, not.

      the tamimi children remain civilians. there’s no army to back them up, no military training.

      • eljay
        January 13, 2018, 4:06 pm

        || Annie Robbins: the false equivalence is stunning. … ||

        Like a good Zionist, the rabbi compares:
        – a young European Jew trained to fight for Jewish supremacism in/and a religion supremacist “Jewish State” in as much as possible of Palestine; with
        – a young Palestinian trained to fight the supremacist goons who enforce the “Jewish State’s” on-going theft, military occupation and colonization of his actual homeland.

        Zionists are truly hateful and immoral people.

  3. Liz
    January 13, 2018, 2:30 pm

    Shame on J Street. Liberal Zionists will only go so far and then they just hit a wall.

    • Marnie
      January 14, 2018, 2:46 am

      ‘Liberal ‘ zionists are not different than regular zionists.

      • JosephA
        January 14, 2018, 10:07 am

        A liberal white supremacist is the same as a conservative white supremacist. Zionism, in all flavors, remains racist whether in 1948 or 2018.

  4. Dutch
    January 13, 2018, 5:28 pm

    [Ben-Ami: On the one hand, we truly honor and respect the individual men and women – teenagers and young adults really – who day-in and day-out serve their country dutifully in the Israel Defense Forces.]

    Yeah, they’re real heroes. And they’re pretty good at drawing, too. Here’s their latest effort – we just did a piece on it (sorry, in Dutch):
    https://rightsforum.org/nieuws/israelische-militairen-bekladden-poster-gedode-palestijnse-tiener/

    Here’s the story by Man’an:
    https://www.maannews.com/Content.aspx?id=779746

    The victim is Musab al-Tamimi from Dayr Nizam, ajacent to Nabi Saleh. Family of Ahed. Killed on the 3rd, shot in the head from a few meters distance, just like the little boy Muhammad. Musab was warned the day before by his heroic killers that this was going to happen. They took pictures of him as to be able to identify him.

    And you know what? We described piles of these cases. These are no incidents, this IS the Israeli army, in full bloom.

    Shame on Ben-Ami. Shame on J Street.

    BTW Phil et al: The family name is Al-Tamimi, not just Tamimi.

    • jackal
      January 14, 2018, 10:56 pm

      For the benefit of readers who can’t read Dutch — a weak translation:
      The Israeli army daily goes out of their way against the Palestinian civilian population. Even Palestinians who have been killed are exposed to it.
      Israeli soldiers have smeared a poster in the Palestinian village of Dayr Nizam with a photograph of Musab al-Tamimi, who was shot on January 3rd. According to a publication by Ma’an News Agency, the Hebrew texts that were written would mean “whore,” and “death.”
      Also on the poster, a raised middle finger was drawn, and crosses marked the places where Musab apparently should have been hit by Israeli bullets: in his sleep and neck. The 17-year-old young man was shot at the beginning of January by an Israeli soldier in what appeared to be an announced execution.

      It is good that truths, rather than omissions, are deemed obligatory in European newspapers, but are completely ignored in the press in the US.

  5. LHunter
    January 13, 2018, 11:05 pm

    Rabbi Goldstein

    “It was challenging to sit in the living room of a person [Bassem Tamimi] who had been involved in violent uprisings before embracing a new strategy of resistance.”

    Ya – it must have been much less challenging for the Tamimi’s to sit across from their zionist oppressors that have exacted enormous violence on them and their compatriots.

    “A person who makes videos that promote a kind of anti-Zionism that can so easily cross over into anti-Semitism and make the world a more dangerous place for Jews.”

    Zionists make the world less safe for Jews and last I checked are becoming supremely antisemitic – just ask JVPs members.

    “It was difficult to imagine encouraging one’s children to throw stones at soldiers. And it was disturbing to watch the Israeli military respond with tear gas and violent arrests.”

    Its always the Israelis responding to Palestinian aggression – never freedom fighters resisting their oppressors – whether children are throwing stones or playing soccer on the beach they are targeted by the most moral army in the world.

    J – Street is full of shit as is Americans for Zionism Now. Bigots – just the gentler friendlier kind

  6. atime forpeace
    January 14, 2018, 10:29 am

    “Its always the Israelis responding to Palestinian
    aggression”

    Yes. The way this and most if not all stories are presented to the American audience by our illustrious sycophantic press tells us an awful lot that not many are willing to discuss openly and honestly for fear of offending the powerful forces that will destroy their careers.

    By the way just as a bit of on the ground info for the choir in this room…once again last night i was at a function for a synagogue where it would be safe to say that most all were of the jewish persuasion and as part of my mingling among the crowd and when the opportunity presented itself due to the nature of the conversation i allowed myself to ask the person i was conversing with if they had ever heard of Ahmed Tamimi or the 16 year old palestinian girl who had slapped the Israeli soldier and not one single one of them had even heard about the incident.

    The conversation has not offended enough powerful forces to make it onto the news cycle where most Americans get their ‘news’, period the end.

    People that care about this issue are relegated to being in a cult like commune where they can vent their moral anger at the subject at hand safely behind the walls of the compound.

    Until enough of ‘the community’ are made offended by those who can reach them because they have a podium to do so from, nothing will happen.

    The U.S government is very very pro-Israel because of ‘forces’ within the country that do what they do and do it with extreme proficiency.

    Those who support Israel here in the U.S are misinformed on purpose and for a reason.

    • jackal
      January 14, 2018, 11:05 pm

      I admire your courage to go boldly into the innermost sanctuary of the Jewish people and start questioning their knowledge of current events in Israel. Well done.
      There has to be a better way to get church leaders, and rabbis, directly involved in a situation that has become untenable. We need these leaders of every denomination to become better informed and to start making what is happening a part of their sermons.
      I’m a long-standing atheist, so I don’t have a clue as to how this could be done. :))

  7. JLewisDickerson
    January 14, 2018, 5:13 pm

    RE: “Bret Stephens of the New York Times likes to say that Trump’s December 6 Jerusalem announcement has not roiled the Arab world, as feared.” ~ North & Weiss

    MY QUESTION: Why does Mr. Stephens like to say that Trump’s December 6 Jerusalem announcement has not roiled the Arab world, as feared? Is he preparing us for something that’s in the works? Is he implicitly saying there is no reason to fear that Israel’s announcing the annexation of “Judea and Samara” (i.e., the West Bank, whether occupied or disputed) will roil the Arab world? In other words, is he implicitly opining that Israel is now free to annex the West Bank because the “Arab world” really doesn’t care?

    SEE: “Bravo, President Trump, for Standing Up to Palestinian Blackmail on Jerusalem” | By Elliott Abrams, | Haaretz.com | December 07, 2017
    · Trump is not destroying his own peace efforts but grounding them in reality: Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. And he’s reacted to Arab and Palestinian ‘predictions’ (read: threats) of violence with the contempt they deserve

    [EXCERPT] President Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is absolutely the right decision for one reason above all others: because Jerusalem is the capital of Israel.

    Whatever the final municipal borders Israelis decide upon, whatever final municipal borders and arrangements might emerge from peace negotiations, whatever else Jerusalem may some day be (including a Palestinian capital) there is one thing that is absolutely certain: Jerusalem is the capital of Israel.

    The anomaly is not that Donald Trump recognized this but that it has not happened until this week. The reason is obvious: the fear that Arab states and Palestinians would object.

    In the Bush administration we confronted a similar issue when President George W. Bush contemplated stating, as he finally did in his April 14, 2004 exchange of letters with Ariel Sharon, that Israel would keep the major settlement blocks and that there was no “right of return” to Israel for Palestinian “refugees.”

    We knew there would be ferocious objections, but we also knew that Bush would be stating facts – he would be telling the truth. Critics said: “You will make peace impossible” – but we knew the opposite was true: lies and evasions make peace impossible. Telling the truth brings it closer.

    Once the angry speeches have been made by Abbas, Erekat, and others, once a bit of time passes, negotiations can continue just as they did after the Bush-Sharon letters.

    Trump is not destroying his own peace efforts but grounding them in reality. And he has done one other important thing: reacted to Arab and other Palestinian predictions of violence with the contempt they deserve. Those “predictions” were in fact threats, and the President was absolutely right to face them down. . .

    SOURCE – https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/.premium-1.827122

